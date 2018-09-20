The Secret Lives Of Baba Segis Wives adapted into a stageplay

news

'The Secret Lives of Baba Segis's Wives' is set to hit the stage in Lagos from October.

Earlier in June and July, 'The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives' was re-adapted into a stage performance at the Arcola Theatre in London .

The book written in 2010 by Lola Shoneyin has been adapted into a stageplay and will for the first time be screened in theaters in Lagos State.

This was announced via a tweet on the official handle of the book on Wednesday, September 19th.

'The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives' is an expose of a polygamous home and so much more. It delves into themes such as sexuality, mental health, greed, and the difficult choices that African women are oftentimes confronted with.

The stage adaptation is by Rotimi Babatunde and directed by Femi Elufowoju jr.

About The Play

Baba Segi has three wives, seven children, and a mansion filled with riches. But now he has his eyes on Bolanle, a young university graduate wise to life’s misfortunes.

When Bolanle responds to Baba Segi’s advances, she unwittingly uncovers a secret which threatens to rock his patriarchal household to the core.

Since the novel was first published in 2010, “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s wives” has already been under stage lights in Abeokuta featuring prominent Nollywood stars like Adesua Etomi and Joke Silva four years ago.