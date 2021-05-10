RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Accelerate TV hosts private screening of new series 'The Olive'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The blockbuster series recently premiered on YouTube.

Cast of 'The Olive' series [Accelerate TV]

On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Accelerate TV hosted an exclusive screening of 'The Olive', its first-ever drama web series, at Filmhouse Cinema, Landmark, Lagos.

Recommended articles

Undoubtedly a bold step in a new direction for storyline, 'The Olive' shot during the pandemic, brought a whole new adventure to cinematic experience.

The much-anticipated blockbuster series directed by award-winning writer and director, Yemi ‘Film Boy' Morafa, follows the story of Anayo (Ibrahim Suleiman) and Ehi (Theresa Edem), a couple with an amazing life before tragedy struck with Ehi losing her life to cancer.

Left to cater for their three children, Anayo begins to find out secrets about his late wife which makes him wonder if he ever knew the woman he loved. With a star-studded cast including; Joke Silva, Mawuli Gawor and Bolaji Ogunmola, the series explores friendship, family, pain, healing, and love.

Reactions post screening confirmed that the series was thought provoking and relatable. Some of the events guests including Ibrahim Suleiman, Theresa Edem, Bolaji Ogunmola, Tolu Oniru ‘Toolz’ Uti Nwachukwu, Taymesan and a host of others shared their excitement. 'The Olive' premiered May 7, 2021 with its debut episode 'A Year After'.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rev Mbaka blames the devil, apologises to the Catholic Church

Adult content site offers Bill Gates 24/7 VIP access for easy “transition into bachelorhood”

Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell (video)

4 things to do after sex

Truck loaded with ammunition discovered in Anambra

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

Bishop Oyedepo tells Christians not to take COVID-19 vaccine

Actress Etinosa Idemudia's 8 months old marriage crashes

Musician slumps and dies while worshipping God in the church: “He’s gone to be with the lord”