Accelerate TV hosts private screening of new series 'The Olive'

Undoubtedly a bold step in a new direction for storyline, 'The Olive' shot during the pandemic, brought a whole new adventure to cinematic experience.

The much-anticipated blockbuster series directed by award-winning writer and director, Yemi ‘Film Boy' Morafa, follows the story of Anayo (Ibrahim Suleiman) and Ehi (Theresa Edem), a couple with an amazing life before tragedy struck with Ehi losing her life to cancer.

Left to cater for their three children, Anayo begins to find out secrets about his late wife which makes him wonder if he ever knew the woman he loved. With a star-studded cast including; Joke Silva, Mawuli Gawor and Bolaji Ogunmola, the series explores friendship, family, pain, healing, and love.