That alarm was sounded by millions of Game of Thrones viewers all over the world at exactly the same time. Imagine the perfect mix of panic and excitement.

Does Jon Snow know enough to lead the living into this final battle? How much Valyrian steel and dragon glass will we need to cut down the Night King and his army of the dead?

WINTER IS HERE! Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Monday 15th April for one final season and its showing on M-Net channel 101 on DStv Premium.

Get ready for an emotional roller coaster like never before and don’t miss this epic final battle for Westeros.

DStv Premium customers can watch #GOT season 8 on MONDAYS at 2am (Live) and at 10pm (Primetime) on M-Net channel 101.

So stay connected or upgrade your subscription to DStv Premium; best viewed on Explora decoder to record, pause and rewind every episode of #GOT final season.

Winter is Here… brought to you by White Walker by Johnnie Walker

This s a featured post.