'The Naija Job': Filming begins for Femi Ogunsanwo's heist action film

Inemesit Udodiong

Femi Ogunsanwo reunites with Tunde Leye on his latest project.

'The Naija Job' [Shockng]
'The Naija Job' [Shockng]

Filming has officially commenced for Femi D. Ogunsanwo's heist action film tentatively titled 'The Naija Job.'

Shock.ng reports that the thriller is set against the backdrop of big city politics in Nigeria's economic capital. Promising to be an entertaining ride, the movie explores the heist, action and crime genres.

'The Naija Job' features an impressive cast such as Bimbo Manuel, Ade Laoye, Omowunmi Dada, Baaj Adebule, Joselyn Dumas, Antar Laniyan, Daniel K. Daniel, Teni Aladese, Frank Donga, Nonso Odogwu, and Laura Pebble.

Speaking on the talent, Ogunsanwo says, “The cast and crew that we have put together are some of the best the African film industry has to offer."

'The Naija Job' [Shockng]
'The Naija Job' [Shockng]

The director reunites with Tunde Leye, who is attached to the project as the story editor. Previously, the pair collaborated on 'Finding Hubby' and the sequel.

Based on a story by Ogunsanwo, who is also the director, the movie is written by Dare Olaitan, who is also credited as co-story editor.

This is the duo's fourth project after 'Ojukokoro,' 'Knock Out Blessing' and 'Lagos Chairman,' slated for a 2023 release.

Adedayo Amzat, Tunde Leye, and Femi Ogunsanwo are named as executive producers on 'The Naija Job' with cinematography by Charles “Charlie” Oleghe.

