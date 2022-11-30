'The Naija Job': Filming begins for Femi Ogunsanwo's heist action film

Shock.ng reports that the thriller is set against the backdrop of big city politics in Nigeria's economic capital. Promising to be an entertaining ride, the movie explores the heist, action and crime genres.

'The Naija Job' features an impressive cast such as Bimbo Manuel, Ade Laoye, Omowunmi Dada, Baaj Adebule, Joselyn Dumas, Antar Laniyan, Daniel K. Daniel, Teni Aladese, Frank Donga, Nonso Odogwu, and Laura Pebble.

Speaking on the talent, Ogunsanwo says, “The cast and crew that we have put together are some of the best the African film industry has to offer."

Pulse Nigeria

The director reunites with Tunde Leye, who is attached to the project as the story editor. Previously, the pair collaborated on 'Finding Hubby' and the sequel.

Based on a story by Ogunsanwo, who is also the director, the movie is written by Dare Olaitan, who is also credited as co-story editor.

This is the duo's fourth project after 'Ojukokoro,' 'Knock Out Blessing' and 'Lagos Chairman,' slated for a 2023 release.