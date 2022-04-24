The movie in the Park Experience

The MIP experience brings together audience, vendors, brands, media organizations and many more to be a part of a family friendly environment.

Pulse Nigeria

Ihechi Opara, the curator of the experience has emphasized that the experience aims to give friends and family a different bonding experience.

“The MIP experience offers you the thrill of watching a movie under the stars with your loved ones, your favorite celebrities and influencers while you munch on our variety of food options”.

Pulse Nigeria

The first edition of the experience, “Love Edition”welcomed over 1000 guests and now with the feedback from attendees, the team is ready to create a more immersive experience.

Asides all the good stuff that has been prepared, one of the brand partners, Chippercash would be giving away $1000 to three lucky attendees.

Pulse Nigeria

The April edition will be happening on the 30th at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos. The show starts at 5pm, while the movie starts at 7pm.

Tickets are available for purchase online for N3000 at https://tix.africa/mipexp

The April edition is supported by Chippercash, Krispykreme, Trace Naija and Twenties Tribe.

_----_