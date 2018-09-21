The movie 'Chief Daddy' will be premiering in December 2018

news

EbonyLife Films will be premiering the most anticipated movie of the year, Chief Daddy, right in time for the holidays.

The billed date for the release of the movie is Sunday, December 2, 2018. Like we all know the tradition of the Ebony Life family, the dress code for the premier will “Opulently Nigerian. Be extra!”

As usual, the premier will the who is who in the world of business, entertainment, sports, and others in attendance. We get to see the Nigerian culture in full gear since everyone will be coming looking totally looking like a Nigerian. The venue of the premiering is the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

The film has a stellar cast starring veterans and newer actors in the Nollywood industry including Bisola Aiyeola, Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Lepacious Bose, Ini Edo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Linda Ejiofor, Mawuli Gavor, Kate Henshaw, Ayo Lijadu, Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Beverly Naya, Chinedu ‘Nedu’ Ani, Uti Nwachukwu, Taiwo Obileye, Chioma Omeruah, Rachel Oniga, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, and Joke Silva. Also featured is entertainer, rapper and two-time AMVCA winner, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, who may be the breakout star of this movie. Chief Daddy was written by Bode Asinyanbi and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

The fine storyline

Chief Daddy is centered on the life of billionaire industrialist, Chief Beecroft, who is known to be a pillar of the society. He is extravagant, exuberant and larger-than-life but extremely benevolent, as he serves as a benefactor to everyone around him including a large extended family of relatives, household staff, and mistresses. All seems well in the Beecroft household until Chief Daddy passes away and suddenly the ‘wheels begin to turn’ and things go awry.

Chief Daddy will be out in cinemas from 14th December, 2018 so MARK YOUR CALENDARS!'