Fans of popular web series 'The Men's Club' got a fine dose of the April fools day prank after the show's producers announced an Easter edition premiere slated for Thursday, April 1.

Red TV announced the surprising edition premiere via their social media platforms, an unsurprising move considering the series premiere a Christmas edition that followed its third season in 2020.

Turns out it was a jolly good prank to commemorate this year's April fools day. The fan-favourite show centers on the lives of four friends as they navigate through life, winding through several relationships. It stars Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ayoola Ayolola, Baaj Adebule and Efa Iwara in lead roles.

Check out the hilarious prank reveal: