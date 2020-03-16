Production for upcoming 'The Lord of the Rings' series by Amazon Studio has joined the increasing number of productions temporarily halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Entertainment Weekly, principal photography kicked off last month in New Zealand but has now been affected by the country's mandatory law that its citizens isolate themselves. The title was reportedly billed to be released in 2021.

The Amazon Studio produced prequel joins the list of anticipated Hollywood titles to be postponed. Release dates for 'Mulan', 'A Quiet Place II', 'Fast and Furious 9' were pushed back due to the fast spreading virus.

Season 2 of Netflix's 'The Witcher' also joins the list of halted productions for fears of the spread of the virus.

The series' writing team is being led by J.D. Payne and Patrick Mckay while J.A. Bayona is reportedly billed to direct two episodes. It stars Maxim Baldry, Robert Aramayo among others.