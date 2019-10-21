Songstress, Chidinma Ekile has complemented Imoh Umoren’s highly anticipated film, ‘The Herbert Macaulay Affair’ with an original score, ‘Nobody’s Fool’.

The original score video sees Chidinma channeling her soulful and alluring voice to interpreting some of the film’s thematic focus.

The music video, which was recently released by Umoren, has scenes from ‘The Herbert Macaulay Affair’ and shots from Chidinma performing the song.

Chidinma captivates and serenades with her voice on the song while she returned to the 60s in her wardrobe for the 4-mins long music video.

On October 2, 2019, Umoren released the 1:31 minutes long trailer for Herbert Macaulay’s biopic, “The Herbert Macaulay Affair’ on YouTube.

In the film, William Benson is tasked with the role of politician and nationalist, Sir Herbert Macaulay, while Wale Macaulay - Macaulay’s grandsons - takes a different but important role in the film.