The Double H redefines luxury living with new AD

The opening scenes show the regular and everyday world where the chaos is deafening and stops you from enjoying a relaxing day. And as the story progresses, we are introduced to a new world, the Double H world, a wonderful one where all the noise fades, and the stress melts away once you walk in.

The actors are seen exiting the first world and entering an atmosphere of tranquility at The Double H. Once they step through the doors, they are swept away by the stunning space and soaked in by the spectacular interior, premium facilities, and picturesque view.

“As the world opens back up and people begin to travel and gather again, we want them to have the best experience possible”, said Rotimi Ogunwede, CEO, The Double H. “We wanted our first commercial to show how our homes are the best place for guests seeking an escape from regular hospitality options when they want a getaway. And what’s not to love about having a touch of luxury when you’re away from home?”.

The 30 sec AD aired on the Big Brother Show that started in July 2021. The commercial is part of the company’s recent campaign called “This is Luxury” which is an invitation to experience a true luxury promise.

One that has never been fulfilled before now. It further hinges on the unique feature of The Double H, which is automated luxury that leaves guests with an unforgettable experience.

ABOUT THE DOUBLE H

The Double H is a real estate company that transforms regular homes into luxury hospitality accommodations. Located in Lagos and London, The Double H is famous for its 5-star short stay homes which come with automated rooms, a built-in private cinema, a lounge area that doubles as a workspace, an ultramodern kitchen, and a fitness centre. Guests have the opportunity to unwind as they explore the luxury facilities or relax and treat themselves to the services of the masseuse or barber. They can also enjoy The Double H cuisine in the private dining of their homes or on the walkout balcony courtesy of the professional chef. The Double H kitchen serves a la carte which covers local, international and gourmet dishes and is all available at guests’ requests.

You can view the listings on the website and select the home that best suits you. For more information about The Double H, visit www.thedoubleh.co or call +2349075620497. You can also read our blog, follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.