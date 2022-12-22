The Balvenie celebrates exceptional craftsmanship in Nollywood

An exclusive lineup of A-list actors and producers were present at the event to celebrate Nigerian producer and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, award-winning actor, and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, and exceptional movie producer, Charles Okpaleke who took us through their journey of craftsmanship and how they embodied unconventionality and uniqueness in order to become household names in the Nigerian movie industry.

Pulse Nigeria

Guests were treated to a luxurious experience of exceptional dining and classical performances at The Wine Lab - an upscale restaurant located in the heart of Victoria Island. Several imminent guests including Mike Dada, Kunle Remi, Steven Ayorinde, and Seun Soyinka, to name a few were present at the exclusive and intimate dinner which was hosted by renowned rapper, Kel. The Blues Project performed an impeccable set of soft-jazz music guests as they sipped the Balvenie's 12-year-old infused cocktails.

Pulse Nigeria

Kunle Afolayan, Toyin Abraham, and Charles Okpaleke provided insights behind their passions, and gave us a peek into the creative processes that birth their individual exceptionality.

Pulse Nigeria

Known for his high production standards and ushering Nigerians to the golden age of cinematic experience through his distinctive storylines; Kunle Afolayan stated that “You can always define and design your own path to success in every aspect of life; focus, discipline, and consistency are key components of exceptionality. When you leverage your uniqueness, mastery ensues– and this is what the maker's project is about.

When asked how he sees success and his advice to the next generation of creators, Charles Okpaleke - Founder of Play Management, further buttresses Afolayan’s point by responding, “success is never a linear process, it comes when talent is supported with dedication and hard work’’. He continued, “there is no customized path to success, each person has a uniqueness that is borne out of the individual mindset and attitude to put in the work; the mastery you see is the result of what happens behind-the-scenes and it shows in your output.” In his advice to the newer generation, he believes hard work and perseverance will always pay off.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on her experience of Craftsmanship, Toyin Abraham stated, “It's not about getting to the top, it’s about sustenance. It takes knowledge to get to the peak of your career, and mastery follows a due process which is one of the key features of the Balvenie”.

Pulse Nigeria

Following the discussion, the TenaViolinist String Quartet serenaded the guests, who were also treated to a short curated 2-man play performed by Tosin Aderemi.

Pulse Nigeria

The Maker's Project encapsulates this passion and self-belief, which are two key ingredients in The Balvenie. Its Makers are able to dramatize the uniquely human difference created when Makers pour their hearts into their work through this process of shared passions even in the art of filmmaking.

Pulse Nigeria

Check out more images from the event:

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

MEET THE MAKERS:

Kunle Afolayan: Kunle Afolayan is a Nigerian Producer and Filmmaker, widely credited for his first blockbuster Irapada, among other novelty-winning productions such as The Figurine, Citation and his most recent, Anikulapo. He is known to have successfully transformed the Nigerian film industry through his original story plots, featuring notable Nollywood veteran actors. Many of his productions have fetched some exceptional recognition as a master of filmmaking.

Toyin Abraham: The sterling Actor and filmmaker began her career in 2003 and has earned a household name in the indigenous Yoruba movie industry. Through her niche in satirical plots, Toyin has won numerous awards in comedy and is one of the top faces of the Yoruba movie industry. She has been featured in the popular award-winning movies such as; Alakada, King of thieves, and The Therapist, to list a few.

Charles Okpaleke: Known for producing multiple award-winning blockbusters, The CEO of the prestigious Play Network Studios; a successful production company that has produced some of the most talked-about contemporary Nollywood movies such as - Living in Bondage, and Breaking Free, among others. His extraordinary approach to film production has made him one of the most recognized producers in Nigeria at the moment.

---