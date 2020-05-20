Although a 2021 scheduled date has been set for the 93rd Oscars, the upcoming award ceremony is officially laden with new speculations.

According to Variety, an anonymous source revealed that no concrete plans are being made for the February 28, 2021 show. The news site also revealed that the Academy is yet to officially debunk or confirm that a postponement is underway.

Recall that the Academy announced measures back in April to support filmmakers amid the coronavirus. One of the temporal measure was the consideration of movies that premiered on video on demand platforms for Oscar eligibility.