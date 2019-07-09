Teddy A is playing an abusive lover in ‘The Gift’, which features him opposite his love interest and ex-housemate of the BBNaija 2018, BamBam.

Teddy A and BamBam are playing the role of a couple in a troubled relationship. 'The Gift' makes it another movie featuring the BBNaija couple in it.

Speaking on her role, BamBam said, “Well, it was after Big Brother that I got the script while I was in Abuja. Thin Tall Tony actually introduced me to the director saying a friend of his had cast me for an emotional movie because of how emotional I was in the Big Brother Naija. So when I got the script, I read it and loved it. I felt it was a deep and emotional story and I was ready to shoot it.”

The movie, which also features Paul Sambo, Lota Chukwu, Oge Okoye, Frankincense Eche-Ben, Precious Ijeoma, Diewait Ikpechukwu, and Ola Daniel is directed and produced by Emmanuel Princewill.

Speaking on the movie, Princewill said, “Basically, the increase in child abuse spurred me into making the movie. If you train or empower a girl child, you train or empower a generation but I feel when you empower children, you empower a generation. Our society today is breeding several abused children and this spurred me into making the movie. And the choice of the lead actor, Bam Bam was because of what I saw her do while in Big Brother Naija and it’s no doubt that she gave a professional performance in the movie.”

‘The Gift’ tells the story of a girl, who fell in love with her young teacher and was put in the family way. She survived the trauma of a young single parent with the help of her dad and got into a relationship with an abusive lover.