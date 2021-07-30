TECNO's Xtraordinaire Talkshow is coming to a spectacular finish

My personal favourite is Rita Dominic’s episode. The actress debuted the show. She talked about her journey into acting and what she has hurdled through since then. In the segment of the show tagged Choose your Dare, Tobi dared her to rap and she surprisingly boldly rose to the challenge.

The Phantom Xtraordinaire Talk Show will be coming to a magnificent end this weekend with the last 3 episodes. One of the episodes is set to have the Founder and CEO of SLOT Systems Limited, Nnamdi Ezeigbo. The spectacular and in fact, extraordinary life and success he has had will be the highlight of that episode.

Pulse Nigeria

Another episode will have Evelyn Akhator, Nigerian professional women's basketball forward/center for Flammes Carolo. Her rise through the ranks is beautiful and will definitely remind and inspire viewers that dreams do come true.

For the last episode, we will have the Durotoyes' back, but this time together on the episode. From the preview of the show, we know for a fact that the power couple is going to turn the fun to an impossible high with a game of charade, with Tobi as a ruthless umpire.

To watch the trailer for these finale episodes, click the link below;

TECNO put this show together to express to its fans the dividends of being bold and extraordinary. Without a doubt, that plan is well underway.

