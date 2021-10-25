TECNO begins CAMON 18 short film competition for young filmmakers

Titled the “CAMON 18 Short Film Challenge”, TECNO in collaboration with EbonyLife Creative Academy is directing this competition at the young-at-heart filmmakers who are determined to go the extra mile to achieve their dreams. Young and aspiring filmmakers are encouraged to submit their video entries online for the chance to be a part of this competition.

The EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA) is an institution established to equip aspiring and industry film professionals with the practical and technical skills necessary to build a successful career in both the Nigerian and international film market.

ELCA is supported by the Lagos State Government through Lagos State Creative Industries Initiative (LACI), under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

ELCA’s vision is to build a bridge to Nollywood – the world’s 3rd largest film industry – towards a value chain built on international best practice to deliver filmmakers who can service both the local and international film and television market, and produce content that introduces Nigeria’s unique style of storytelling to the world.

The best 20 entries would be selected for the next stage of the competition where they would be provided with the necessary toolkit to create their short film stories.

5 winners will emerge from the selected 20 to win cash prizes to the tune of 1 Million Naira, a 1-month Masterclass training at the EbonyLife Creative Academy, as well CAMON 18 Premier smartphones.

Pulse Nigeria

To participate in this competition, here are things you need to know:

Create a short film between 1 – 3 minutes; it could be comedy, fiction or any other field that interests you. Your short film should have a closed-ended story with a distinct beginning, middle, and end

Submit your entry on social media using the hashtag #CAMON18ShortFilm. Entries can be submitted on either Facebook or Instagram

Post your entry as a comment on the CAMON 18 Pinned post on TECNO Mobile Facebook page and ensure you use the hashtag #CAMON18ShortFilm and #TECNOxELCA

On Instagram, submit your entry on your page using the hashtag #CAMON18ShortFilm and #TECNOxELCA

Visit TECNO’s official discussion forum, TECNO SPOT, for more information on the Terms & Conditions. Also follow TECNO Nigeria on Facebook and Instagram for latest updates on the competition.

This opportunity is open to content creators, videographers and budding cinematographers who want to show the world the stuff they are made of. Entries open on the 18th of October 2021 and closes on the 2nd of NOV 2021. So filmmakers get your phones and start recording. Good luck!

