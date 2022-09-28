Team ID Cabasa in dicey situation on NAIJA Star Search reality show

When the competition kicked off, team Asha was the underdog. Many had anticipated heavyweights like Team Kenny and Team ID Cabasa would have an easy sail based on their antecedents in the Nigerian musical scene.

But to everyone’s amazement, Team Asha has been outstanding.

Each team performed various contemporary Afrobeats hits. In the end, team Asha and Team Kenny stood out. Even though Team ID Cabasa received a thunderous ovation from the audience, this was not enough to sail them to the coast.

Pulse Nigeria

On Sunday, Team ID Cabasa will present their weakest link for eviction. Whom will this be? Will that person be the weakest? Perhaps, the weakest have kicked against the strongest?