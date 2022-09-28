RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Team ID Cabasa in dicey situation on NAIJA Star Search reality show

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Afrobeats premiere music competition, Naija Star search, took a new dimension last Sunday as Team ID Cabasa was served an eviction notice.

ID Cabasa for Naija Star Search
ID Cabasa for Naija Star Search

As part of the game’s twist, the team with the lowest audience rating would be on probation. Teammates would battle to save themselves by eliminating the weakest contestants among them.

When the competition kicked off, team Asha was the underdog. Many had anticipated heavyweights like Team Kenny and Team ID Cabasa would have an easy sail based on their antecedents in the Nigerian musical scene.

But to everyone’s amazement, Team Asha has been outstanding.

Each team performed various contemporary Afrobeats hits. In the end, team Asha and Team Kenny stood out. Even though Team ID Cabasa received a thunderous ovation from the audience, this was not enough to sail them to the coast.

Naija Star Search
Naija Star Search Pulse Nigeria

On Sunday, Team ID Cabasa will present their weakest link for eviction. Whom will this be? Will that person be the weakest? Perhaps, the weakest have kicked against the strongest?

This survival instinct will be unwrapped this Sunday at 8 pm on the following StarTimes channels: ST Nollywood Plus, ST Nollywood and ST Yoruba. You can also watch on the StarTimes-ON mobile app. Catch recaps on Naija Star Search YouTube Channel

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

