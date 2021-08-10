Taraji P Henson says she shot 'Acrimony' in 5 days amid filming 'Empire'

In a recent Instagram post, Henson revealed that she filmed her role in five days while on the set of FOX's television series 'Empire'.

"I filmed my role in Acrimony in FIVE DAYS in the middle of playing Cookie on @Empire!! Tyler Perry told me I could do it, so of course, I believed him . I was soooo afraid I would fail because I had no time to get into character (so I thought)!

"I learned something new about my instrument on this production. We also had no time for a lot of takes so EVErY scene was about two takes…maybe three and then it was time to move on 🥵!! WOW."