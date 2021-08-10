'Empire' star Taraji P. Henson has opened up about her iconic role in Tyler Perry's 2018 psychological thriller, 'Acrimony'.
Taraji P Henson says she shot 'Acrimony' in 5 days amid filming 'Empire'
The actress says she did not have enough time to get into character.
In a recent Instagram post, Henson revealed that she filmed her role in five days while on the set of FOX's television series 'Empire'.
"I filmed my role in Acrimony in FIVE DAYS in the middle of playing Cookie on @Empire!! Tyler Perry told me I could do it, so of course, I believed him . I was soooo afraid I would fail because I had no time to get into character (so I thought)!
"I learned something new about my instrument on this production. We also had no time for a lot of takes so EVErY scene was about two takes…maybe three and then it was time to move on 🥵!! WOW."
Also starring Lyriq Bent and Crystle Stewart, the film follows Melinda, a faithful wife who becomes enraged when she discovers she has been betrayed. The film sparked quite the reaction on social media that lingered for months.
