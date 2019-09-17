The President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr. Latin, has waded in the fight between Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin.

Mr. Latin’s decision to make clarifications is coming after fans attacked the association with the tales of the two actresses being members.

In his take, Mr. Latin, in an Instagram post on Monday, September 16, 2019, says there is little or nothing TAMPAN can do.

Mr. Latin also insinuated that the actresses aren’t members of the theatre arts association but promised to find a lasting solution to the ongoing feud.

“There is little we can do to intervene in an issue that involves non-members,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, September 16, 2019, Abraham had issued a legal warning to Anjorin to desist from defaming her else face the full wrath of the law. Abraham, through her lawyers, went further to demand a public apology from Anjorin over some of her Instagram posts and alleged snide comments.

In a long interview with Gboah TV, Anjorin alleged that she has no issues with Toyin Abraham other than her inability to curb her fans.

Anjorin said Abraham has grown her social media followers to attack her colleagues and fail to render help when needed.

She also made several allegations on the place of birth of Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajewole’s son claiming the baby was delivered in Nigeria.

Anjorin insisted that she has a pure heart and that was why she has decided to respond to Abraham.

The actress also alleged that Abraham wrote to the drug law enforcement agency in Nigeria, NDLEA to frisk her when she was traveling to Saudi Arabia.