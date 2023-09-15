Take One Productions announce premiere of 'IHUNANYA'M' on October 7

The film “IHUNANYA’M” explores the lives of two lovers, Ikenna and Ihunanya who are both crazy in love but have conflicting dreams and aspirations. This results in the lovers going their separate ways only to be reunited with a shocking mystery that shatters and breaks the bond they once shared.

“IHUNANYA’M” explores poignant themes such as pursuing personal passions, the heavy burden of separation, and the pain of betrayal. Written by Fisayo Ojabodu, directed by the visionary creativity of Abiodun Odu, and produced by Heavens Obule-led Take One Productions, this is yet another masterpiece following in the steps of “Onajite”, “Trigger” and “For my Mama”.

Set in the early 90s, in the Eastern region of Nigeria, “IHUNANYA’M” gives a nostalgic, captivating and compelling story of Ikenna and Ihunanya who are both deeply in love with each other. However, Ikenna chooses to lead a quiet life in the local environment while Ihunanya has utterly different aspirations as she would rather chase her dreams and ambitions by heading over to the commercial city of Lagos with high hopes of achieving that feat.

With the Igbo language spoken predominantly, “IHUNANYA’M” depicts the vibrant cultural display of the Igbo tribe, one of the three major ethnic groups in Nigeria. The film portrays stand-out performances by Chikamma R.C. and Celia Okechukwu.

We are thrilled to share this powerful and exhilarating film with the world. “IHUNANYA’M” will resonate with audiences on a universal level, captivating viewers with its thought-provoking performances, engaging storyline, and superb, creative craftsmanship.

The premiere will begin with a red-carpet event at 6 PM, followed by the screening at 7 PM and a panel session with reputable filmmakers and the cast and crew of “IHUNANYA’M”.

Tickets are ₦5000 only if purchased on or before the 30th of September. Prices go up to ₦7000 from the 1st of October till the day of the premiere, the 7th of October. To purchase tickets, kindly contact Rachael at +234 903 245 3607. Tickets will also be sold at the venue.

Take advantage of the opportunity to immerse yourself in this captivating short film that tells the story of love, betrayal and the pursuit of personal aspirations.

For media inquiries, interviews or further information, contact: Heavens Obule, Co-Founder/Head of Productions, Take One Productions, Email: takeoneproductionconcept@gmail.com.

About Take One Productions:

Take One Productions is a media production company dedicated to creating immersive and impactful content that resonates with diverse audiences. With a focus on storytelling and a commitment to high production value, Take One Productions continues to push boundaries and deliver compelling narratives across various Platforms.

