Take a look at the first teaser for #ChiefDaddyMovie

Ebony Life Films has released the first teaser for it's upcoming movie, 'Chief Daddy.'

EbonyLife Films, producers of blockbuster movies The Wedding Party, The Wedding Party 2, and The Royal Hibiscus Hotel has released its first teaser for the upcoming movie, Chief Daddy, set to be released in cinemas on 14th December 2018.

Fans can look forward to another five teasers, revealing hilarious scenes from the film before the official, full-length trailer is released in October.

The film has a stellar cast starring veterans and newer actors in the Nollywood industry including Bisola Aiyeola, Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Lepacious Bose, Ini Edo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Linda Ejiofor, Mawuli Gavor, Kate Henshaw, Ayo Lijadu, Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Beverly Naya, Chinedu ‘Nedu’ Ani, Uti Nwachukwu, Taiwo Obileye, Chioma Omeruah, Rachel Oniga, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, and Joke Silva. Also featured is entertainer, rapper and two-time AMVCA winner, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, who may be the breakout star of this movie. Chief Daddy was written by Bode Asinyanbi and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

Chief Daddy is centered on the life of billionaire industrialist, Chief Beecroft, who is known to be a pillar of the society. He is extravagant, exuberant and larger-than-life but extremely benevolent, as he serves as a benefactor to everyone around him including a large extended family of relatives, household staff, and mistresses. All seems well in the Beecroft household until Chief Daddy passes away and suddenly the ‘wheels begin to turn’ and things go awry.

The teaser gives a sneak peek into the movie, showing the pivotal moment when Chief Daddy dies and the events that unfold immediately afterward. What follows reveals enormous surprises, twist and turns that prove larger than the life Chief Daddy lived. The must-see movie for December, Chief Daddy is perfect to watch with family and friends during the Christmas holidays.

Executive producer, Mo Abudu, expressed her excitement about the movie. “Chief Daddy is a fun, family-friendly movie that we believe will appeal to a variety of moviegoers. We look forward to giving moviegoers an amazing film experience during the end-of-year holidays,” she said.

With a mix of eccentric, dramatic and comical characters, an upbeat soundtrack and an intriguing storyline, Chief Daddy promises to engage audiences, giving them a cinema experience like no other.

