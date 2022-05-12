RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Taiwo Egunjobi debuts first-look teaser for ‘Crushed Roses’ short film

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Nigerian filmmaker Taiwo Egunjobi has unveiled a first-look teaser at his latest project ‘Crush Roses’.

Crushed Roses movie
Crushed Roses movie

The short film produced by British-born Nigerian writer and poet, Ibiere Addey, follows a young university poet in the late 90s struggling to define her relationship with her best friend.

Recommended articles

Its official synopsis reads: Crushed Roses —

The Saga of an Undefined Relationship — takes you into the enchanted lives of Zainab Ali and Wale Badmus. Zainab, a young university poet, is lovestruck by her unsuspecting best friend Wale. Wale, a lady's man, relies on Zee (as fondly called) for everything until one night at the jazz cafés’ open mic.

“Zee recites her poem – but it is more than a poem. It’s a revelation of true feelings for both. But by the time Wale responds, it is too late. Zainab calls off the friendship.”

On the short film, director Egunjobi said: “‘Crushed Roses’ is based on Ibiere Addey's beautiful and tender novelette "Crushed Roses: The Saga of An Undefined Relationship". A classic love story written in a stylistic poem-prose in the voice of a young romantic African woman.

The film was created in very much the same way every word and sentence was carefully considered and weaved in the novelette. Ultimately, I hope that the film speaks to hearts and tender roses.

‘Crushed Roses’ was shot back in January 2022 with Temilolu Fosudo and Tolu Osaile in leading roles.The film’s running time is 17 minutes 50 seconds.

Watch the teaser:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Taiwo Egunjobi debuts first-look teaser for ‘Crushed Roses’ short film

Taiwo Egunjobi debuts first-look teaser for ‘Crushed Roses’ short film

Watch ‘Stupid Finder’ short film directed by Dotun Ololade & Sylvester Ahonsi

Watch ‘Stupid Finder’ short film directed by Dotun Ololade & Sylvester Ahonsi

AMVCA8: Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu & Sika Osei to host red carpet

AMVCA8: Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu & Sika Osei to host red carpet

Blood Sisters: Kehinde Bankole reveals surprising transformation

Blood Sisters: Kehinde Bankole reveals surprising transformation

'It has gotten to the point where I'll speak' - Yul Edochie threatens

'It has gotten to the point where I'll speak' - Yul Edochie threatens

Zinoleesky says fame doesn't give you real friends

Zinoleesky says fame doesn't give you real friends

BBNaija's Uriel says she's proud of herself for not undergoing cosmetic surgery

BBNaija's Uriel says she's proud of herself for not undergoing cosmetic surgery

Rihanna set to launch Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin across Africa this May #FentyAfrica

Rihanna set to launch Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin across Africa this May #FentyAfrica

Is Davido's new single 'Stand Strong' an attempt to win a Grammy? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Is Davido's new single 'Stand Strong' an attempt to win a Grammy? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Trending

Jim Iyke's 6th Sense movies acquires Sutoritera & Zivaworks' series 'Sin'

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke [Instagram/JimIyke]

Blood Sisters: Abudu’s middle finger to the NFVCB [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Gabriel Afolayan in 'Blood Sisters' [Instagram/maurice_sam]

Netflix drops teaser + release date of Korean ‘Money Heist’ remake

Money Heist: Korea set for June premiere [Instagram/netflixkr]

Tunde Kelani’s ‘Ayinla’ set for Netflix debut

Adedimeji Lateef as Ayinla Omowura in upcoming biopic [Instagram/tkelani]