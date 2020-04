First-time director, Segigola Ogidan is basking in the euphoria of her film's first win amid the coronavirus.

The filmmaker announced recently that her upcoming film, 'Tainted Canvas' won the 'Best drama feature' at Cinema New York film festival slated for August 2020.

The upcoming movie is based on Ogidan's postpartum depression and its adverse effect and stars Ogidan as its leading lady, Kehinde Bankole, Tina Mba and Efa Iwara.