'Superman’: Henry Cavill confirms his exit as the man of steel

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” he writes. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will.”

He added, “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Cavill’s announcement comes just months after he confirmed his return as the caped superhero. This came after he popped up in a post credit scene in ‘Black Adam.’

According to Deadline, Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero and the Man of Steel were poised to go at in the teased sequel.

“I wanted to wait the weekend before posting this,” Cavill says in the video he posted online, “because I wanted to give you a chance to watch Black Adam.”

Cavill first wore his Superman cape in Zack Snyder’s 2013 ‘Man of Steel,’ which grossed over $668 million at the global box office. He reprised the role in ‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Justice League’, also directed by Snyder.

Where does ‘Superman’ go from here?

Despite Cavill’s exit, DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn are going ahead with the franchise.

Gunn took to Twitter earlier today to officially announce their plans for the man of the steel as their upcoming projects for next year.

First of their slated projects is ‘Superman,’ which is not an origin story even though it explores an earlier part of Superman’s life.

He concluded by teasing the possibility of working with Cavill sometime in the future.