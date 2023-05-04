The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stephanie Linus returns with historical adaptation 'When Women Were Counted'

Inemesit Udodiong

The Nollywood royalty has been working on this movie for about six years.

Titled When Women Were Counted, the upcoming title is based on the story of the Aba women's riot in 1929.

It explores the lives of the brave women of that era, who organised a massive revolt against the policies imposed by British colonial administrators in southeastern Nigeria.

Their heroic efforts eventually forced the government to give into their demands and put their names in history books to be forever remembered and celebrated.

For now, we know that the movie will be produced by the Nollywood royalty, who is also part of the writing team which includes Ibe Gerald Oluchi and Joy Isi Bewaji.

Prior to this new title, which has been in the works since 2018, Linus acted for over 20 years before making her debut as a producer in 2007 with Dry.

The movie received several awards including the 12th Africa Movie Academy Awards and the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for best movie overall movie.

Linus has since produced four short films as part of her sexual and gender-based violence campaign.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT

