The film, which was written, produced and directed by Stephanie Linus will be screened at the film and arts festival for the second time in a row in Los Angeles, USA this February 2019.

In a first for Linus, the actress and director was recognized at the first ever Blacks In Cinema presentation on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Los Angeles City Council President Herb J. Wesson kicked off the Black History Month by honoring actors and filmmakers who paved the way for people all walks of life to be represented in film.

In 2016, Dry won Best Narrative Feature at the PAFF.

It screens again on February 9, 2019, February 13, 2019, and February 18, 2019 with an interactive session after the opening night.

The movie has made immense positive impact across the world in changing the narrative concerning child marriage and other forms of social injustice.