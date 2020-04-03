With increasing cases of the novel coronavirus and cinemas in select Nigerian cities closed for business, filmmakers are now seeking out other exhibition mediums.

Nollywood filmmakers, Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus recently joined the list with a straight-to-YouTube release of their 2018 film, 'Between'.

The romantic drama premiered on Mon Afrik TV's YouTube page on April 2, 2020 after initially premiering at the GlennFest Film Festival in Downey, California back in 2018.

This won't be the first straight-to-YouTube release of a Nollywood film. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, filmmakers without huge budgets for cinema exhibition have resorted to YouTube to monetize their productions. In 2018, Lola Adelek also took the same approach for the release of her award-winning romantic film , 'Plan B'.

In 'Between', Stella Damasus stars as Chelsea Hollis, a successful 36-year-old who seeks love again after four divorces. Travis Grenier, Lynne Jenson, Erin E. Feest and Tatiana Zappardino join the veteran actress as supporting acts in the Daniel Ademinokan directed film.

Watch 'Between'":