50 Cent's much talked about upcoming drama series, 'Black Mafia Family' has gotten a major green light for its production.

According to HipHop DX, Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch confirmed the streamer's involvement in a press release where he shared that they were passionate about partnering with 50 Cent on the project especially as its story has "all the hallmarks of a great drama".

The upcoming drama is based on a drug trafficking gang founded in Detriot around the 1980s. The gang led by Big Meech, born Demetrius Flenory, held sway up until the 2000s. 50 Cent confirmed that Big Meech had endorsed the the production of the B.M.F. drama series from jail in 2016.

The series will be co produced by Lionsgate television and 50 Cent's G-Unit team.