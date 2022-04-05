Squid Game director says he is working on an even more ‘violent film’

According to Variety, Dong-hyuk Hwang revealed that the ‘controversial’ film will be an adaptation of Umberto Eco’s novel ‘Killing Old People Club’ and might see him hide from old people when it releases.

On ‘Squid Game’, Variety reports that the new project won’t mean the end of the anticipated sequel which was confirmed last year.

Recall that Hwang confirmed that the sequel was already in the works with Netflix with a 2024 schedule.