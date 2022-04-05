Korean Director Dong-hyuk Hwang has confirmed he is working on a new film that will be more violent that his acclaimed horror ‘Squid Game’.
Squid Game director says he is working on an even more ‘violent film’
The film titled ‘Killing Old People Club’ is an adaptation of a novel by Italian essayist Umberto Eco.
According to Variety, Dong-hyuk Hwang revealed that the ‘controversial’ film will be an adaptation of Umberto Eco’s novel ‘Killing Old People Club’ and might see him hide from old people when it releases.
On ‘Squid Game’, Variety reports that the new project won’t mean the end of the anticipated sequel which was confirmed last year.
Recall that Hwang confirmed that the sequel was already in the works with Netflix with a 2024 schedule.
The hit series premiered to instant acclaim in 2021 rising to the ranks on Netflix’s most watched series. The show follows a group of contestants who compete in a series of deadly children's games for a chance to win life-changing money.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng