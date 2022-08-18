‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has disclosed new plot details about the hit show’s highly anticipated season two.
‘Squid Game’ creator reveals what fans should expect from sequel
The Director says season two will be a natural extension of the show’s first season.
The Korean filmmaker, in a The Hollywood Reporter exclusive, revealed that contrary to fan expectations, the sequel will be a natural evolution of where the the story left of in season one.
Dong-hyuk further shared more details about the series lead Gi-hun. Read an excerpt of the interview:
“I’ve seen many reactions from people about the show, but I don’t want to make season two as a response to those reactions.
“The philosophies I put in season one all naturally extend to season two. Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he will do next.
“There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season. I can’t share any details yet, but you know that Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season one, so season two is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character."
Released in 2021 to record breaking acclaim, ‘Squid Game’ follows Gi-hun, a down on his luck chauffeur who is invited, alongside 455 indebted players, to play a series of children's games for the grand prize of 45.6 billion. The gamers soon discover that losing the games results in their death.
Netflix officially green lit the series in June.
