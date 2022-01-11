Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the 8th biggest movie ever

Although these results have been predicted due to reunion hype of the previous webheads Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and explosive presales at Fandango, what no one saw coming, is the epic numbers it will ride on weeks after its red carpet premiere. Spiderman: No Way Home cracked the Top ten worldwide movies of all time by trumping former number ten 2019's Frozen II, 2012's The Avengers and Furious 7 to claim the number eight spot with both Jurassic World and The Lion King and in its sights.