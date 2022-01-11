Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to dominate the box office worldwide as it becomes the 8th biggest movie ever while eyeing the 6th position.
Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the 8th biggest movie ever
Overtaking The Avengers and Fast and Furious 7
Although these results have been predicted due to reunion hype of the previous webheads Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and explosive presales at Fandango, what no one saw coming, is the epic numbers it will ride on weeks after its red carpet premiere. Spiderman: No Way Home cracked the Top ten worldwide movies of all time by trumping former number ten 2019's Frozen II, 2012's The Avengers and Furious 7 to claim the number eight spot with both Jurassic World and The Lion King and in its sights.
Here are a few of the Charts that Spider-Man: No Way Home has charged into since its big-screen debut.
2021 Releases Domestic
Spider-Man: No Way Home – $668.7 million
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – $224.5 million
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage – $212 million
- Black Widow – $183.65 million
- F9: The Fast Saga – $173 million
2021 Releases Worldwide
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.53 billion
- The Battle at Lake Changjin – $905 million
- Hi, Mom – $841 million
- No Time to Die – $770 million
- F9: The Fast Saga – $721 million
All-Time Domestic
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $936 million
- Avengers: Endgame – $858 million
- Avatar -$760 million
- Black Panther – $700 million
- Avengers: Infinity War – $678 million
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – $668.7 million
All-Time Worldwide
- Avatar – $2.845 billion
- Avengers: Endgame – $2.797 billion
- Titanic – $2.207 billion
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $2.064 billion
- Avengers: Infinity War – $2.048 billion
- Jurassic World – $1.669 billion
- The Lion King – $1.654 billion
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.53 billion
Marvel Cinematic Universe (Worldwide)
- Avengers: Endgame – $1.939 billion
- Avengers: Infinity War – $1.369 billion
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.53 billion
Despite being in a pandemic and considering more titles set for release this year; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Morbius And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The commercial success of Marvel Studio's latest proves two things; People will return to cinema for the right movie, and the appeal for MCU flicks is definitely on the rise.
