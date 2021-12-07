RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Spider-Man: across the spider verse is the two-part sequel we've been anticipating

Israel Olorunnisola

Finally, Miles Morales is back in the spider-verse!

After three years since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse premiere, we've had two live-action Spider-Man flicks; 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home and the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home from Marvel studios. However, regarding Sony universe's web swinger, there has been an unsatisfactory amount of information about Miles Morales' next cinematic adventure. Thankfully, at CCXP Worlds 2021, more information was given about the highly-anticipated film, including the opening scene, which revealed the title and that the film will come in two parts.

This sequel will see the return of Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy and Johnson as Peter Parker. In addition to these returning characters, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will also include Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (Voltron: Legendary Defender), Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami), and Justin K. Thompson (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs). The sequel will be written by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie).

In the teaser, Miles is listening to "Sunflower" — the hit track by Post Malone and Swae Lee. Miles has no idea there's a multi-dimension portal open above him, through which Gwen Stacy is staring at him. Gwen says, "is this the room you grew up in?" Miles tries to play it off by hiding items that are not very "adult" before Gwen glances upon his drawings in a book. She thinks they are good, but her face changes after she spots one of herself. After the awkward moment, Gwen invites the grounded Miles Morales/Spider Man to see firsthand the villain and plot ahead of them.

While it's been a while since we've seen the friendly neighborhood web-head on the big screen, the love for the character has only grown. Watch the first look of Spider-man: across the spider verse here.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Israel Olorunnisola

