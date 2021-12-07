Spider-Man: across the spider verse is the two-part sequel we've been anticipating

This sequel will see the return of Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy and Johnson as Peter Parker. In addition to these returning characters, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will also include Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (Voltron: Legendary Defender), Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami), and Justin K. Thompson (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs). The sequel will be written by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie).

In the teaser, Miles is listening to "Sunflower" — the hit track by Post Malone and Swae Lee. Miles has no idea there's a multi-dimension portal open above him, through which Gwen Stacy is staring at him. Gwen says, "is this the room you grew up in?" Miles tries to play it off by hiding items that are not very "adult" before Gwen glances upon his drawings in a book. She thinks they are good, but her face changes after she spots one of herself. After the awkward moment, Gwen invites the grounded Miles Morales/Spider Man to see firsthand the villain and plot ahead of them.

While it's been a while since we've seen the friendly neighborhood web-head on the big screen, the love for the character has only grown. Watch the first look of Spider-man: across the spider verse here.

