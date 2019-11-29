International artistes facilitated at the Dance and Music Workshops alongside accomplished stage and nollywood artistes who facilitated at the Theatre workshop.

SPAN showcases talents and performances at 'Your Success, My Victory' night

The 4 day performance nights was sensational with REFLECTIONS - The Dance and Music Project which is based on the true life story of SPAN founder, Mrs Sarah Boulos. There was salsa performances in collaboration with the West Africa Afro Latin Community. Cobhams Asuquo was also on ground to inspire the audience with inspirational music.

'Your Success, My Victory' was made possible by 7UP, Indomie, SCOA Nig. PLC ; Eko Hotel & Suites, LaPointe Supermarket, Wazobia TV , Cool FM and Leadway Assurance PLC.

In case you miss this amazing event, be sure to check out '35TH - Beyond Restraint': A dance, Music & Poetry Show headlined by SPAN's Former Head of Dance, Ms Ukalina 'UK' Opuwari this Sunday, December 1st at the Fantasia Hall, Eko Hotel & Suites, V.I.

