The music talent manager was revealed as one of the cast of Okwo's upcoming movie, 'La Femme Anjola,' in a recent tweet. The movie also features Rita Dominic, Uzor Osimkpa, Chukwunonso Bassey, Joke Silva, and Femi Jacobs.

Okwo is yet to reveal Soberekon's character or role in the highly anticipated movie but it is believed he would be playing the character of an affluent personality.

Soberekon will be joining other music practitioners that include Phyno, Reminisce and IllBliss, who recently made their acting debut in a Nigerian movie. Reminisce and IllBliss made their acting debut in Kemi Adetiba's 'King Of Boys' while Phyno made his acting debut in Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut, 'Lionheart'.

Written by Tunde Babalola, 'La Femme Anjola' is directed by Mildred Okwo and has The Audrey Silva Company as the production company.

'La Femme Anjola' is a psychological thriller film about a young stockbroker whose life is turned upside down when he falls in love with a beautiful woman; a femme fatale married to a crook.