The big budget film by Wale Adenuga Productions features leading Nollywood stars that include Chiwetalu Agu, Toyin Abraham, Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), and Odunlade Adekola.

Others include Ngozi Nwosu, Jide Kosoko, Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliot, Hafiz Oyetoro, and Ali Nuhu.

Directed by Patience Oghre, ‘Knockout’ also featured popular comedians that include Kenny Blaq, Charles Okocha, Woli Arole, Gbenga Adeyinka, and Klint Da Drunk.

Scheduled for release on Friday, April 19, 2019, the comic movie also features singer, 9ice.

‘Knockout’ tells the comical occurrences that took over a community after the news about a boxing competition with a cash prize of One Billion Naira ($3 Million) hits town. A group of people from different walks of life were sent into a hilarious frenzy, after which they devise mischievous means to participate with firm eyes on the prize monies.

The clumsy boxer they choose and the crazy characters they meet along the way result in a myriad of mayhem and madness.