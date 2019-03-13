Sol has lost the right to make use of his dad's taxi after poor sales. His dad collects the key with no opportunity to apologise.

The poor sale is a result of Khensani and Arabeng's mobilisation of commuters against Sol. Sol has since returned to gang life and drug trafficking after meeting an old gang lord in a bar.

Q and Dineo drift apart. The lovebirds have barely kicked off the relationship and they are already drifting apart. Q gets cold towards Dineo after spotting her with an older man and she seeks answers.

Dineo tried explaining why she sleeps with the man but Q is not willing to accept her reasons. Dineo gets angry and the two fell apart.

Reggie finds love in the office. After finding it difficult to make good sales, Reggie get’s attracted to a colleague. The colleague seems to be making headway and he makes his interest in Reggie known. Reggie and his new found interest decide to be friends for now.

Sol's sister is finding life hard after her harsh dad abuses her mum. Arabeng gives her new friend a shoulder to lean on after she told her of how her dad abuses her mum.

Zamo’s nail salon picks up and she’s happy the venture is doing well. Her recent investor is showing signs of attraction.

Ikpelenge’s son gets bullied at school. He refuses to tell his mum but shares the story with his class teacher. The young boy finds succor in Sol, who rescued him after the last attack on him.

The show returns for the second season with recurring cast members Thuso Mbodu as Ikpeleng, Given Stuurman as Reggie, Lerato Walaza as Zamo, Malibongwe Mdwaba as Kwanele, Mamodibe Ramodibe as Arabeng, Samke Makhoba as Khensani, Jezriel Skei as Q, Mohau Cele as Bongi, and Ayanda Makayi as Sol.

The new season of MTV "Shuga" is executive produced by Sharon King, Sara Piot and Richard Warburton. The first episode is written by Nonzi Bogatsu and

"MTV Shuga: Down South" focuses on the issues faced by young South Africans, with young girls and women, in particular, occupying the focus, due to their vulnerability to pregnancy and HIV infection.

Set against the clubs, bars and student hangouts of South Africa, MTV Shuga relates a bitter-sweet tale of love, betrayal, relationships, and heartache.