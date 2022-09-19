RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Smirnoff infiltrates Big Brother Naija

The Season 7 Level up contestants explored a night of infamy. Each with their own style, daring to be different at last week’s Saturday night party.

Smirnoff took housemates on a flavour discovery journey with Smirnoff city recipes, Eko For Show , Oringo Level and the Smirnoff Ice variants – Original and Double Black Guarana.

DJ Wysei and DJ DSF were at their turntables mixing hit after hit to keep the BBN contestants and Smirnoff accomplices at home on their feet.

See highlights from the BBN7 Smirnoff party below

Follow @SmirnoffNG on Instagram and Facebook, you can also keep up with the hashtags #BBNaijaSmirnoffParty and #SmirnoffInfamousParty.

