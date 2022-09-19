The Season 7 Level up contestants explored a night of infamy. Each with their own style, daring to be different at last week’s Saturday night party.
Smirnoff infiltrates Big Brother Naija
Smirnoff took housemates on a flavour discovery journey with Smirnoff city recipes, Eko For Show , Oringo Level and the Smirnoff Ice variants – Original and Double Black Guarana.
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
DJ Wysei and DJ DSF were at their turntables mixing hit after hit to keep the BBN contestants and Smirnoff accomplices at home on their feet.
See highlights from the BBN7 Smirnoff party below
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
