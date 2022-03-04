Sky Film Distribution 'Lazarus' Movie Release Campaign

Pulse Nigeria

As part of the Lazarus buzz, Sky Film Distribution will be gifting 15 selected movie lovers cash reward along with products from Munch It and Magic Coco through a Raffle Draw. Every movie goer who sees Lazarus at select cinemas which will be announced on our pages; IG - @skyfilmdistrinution, Twitter - @skyfilmdistribution, TikTok - @skyfilmd, YouTube – Skyfilmdistribution will stand a chance to win merchandise, products and a cash prize. These prizes are also available to be won by fans on the Sky Film Distribution pages! Get ready to have the best experience in cinema come 18th March 2022 from the Rise of Lazarus!

Born from the need to establish more credible and reliable theatrical distribution companies in West Africa, Sky Film Distribution has been set up with the purpose of also assisting content owners with the delivery of their IPs to the BIG Screen and to help find other available markets/platforms to exploit.

Sky Film Distribution is a subsidiary of the Bildiamo group of companies. Our aim is, not only for the theatrical distribution of IPs of content owners but also, to partner with filmmakers to produce and make available family-friendly, socially inspiring, and faith-based movies for the BIG Screen.

Sky Film Distribution is set to release their debut film as a distribution company titled Lazarus; a movie by Sean Riggs. The movie will be released in cinemas across Nigeria on 18th of March 2022.

