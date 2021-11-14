From the Five movies listed below, we witnessed a usual trend of Hollywood’s excellence in production and performance that satiated film enthusiasts and theatre addicts' cravings for popcorn entertainment.
Six movies that opened Hollywood’s curtains for 2021
Despite being one of the industries hit hardest by 2020, Hollywood closed the eventful year with blockbusters such as Disney/Pixar’s Soul, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, One night in Miami, and Wonder-woman1984 appearing on screens all over the globe.
1. Locked down Jan14: Written by Steven Knight, this rom-com navigates the unstable marriage of a couple who have to work together to pull off a jewelry heist taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Cast: Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ben Stiller.
2. Pieces of a woman (streaming) Jan7: A tragic home birth leaves Martha Wiess (Vanessa Kirby) grappling with a masked emotional fallout, detachment from her partner, and a void of grief.
Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Shia Labeouf, Iliza Shlesinger
3. Shadow in the cloud Jan 1: A female WWII pilot defies death and more in this thrilling, action and horror movie coming from the same producer of Atomic Blonde and Deadpool2.
Cast: Chloe Grace Martinez, Nick Robinson, Taylor John Smith.
4. The little things Jan 27: Hollywood legends Denzel Washington and Rami Malek team up for this crime-themed drama. In this thriller, Deputy Sheriff Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon (Denzel Washington joins forces with Sergeant Jim Baxter(Rami Malek) to search for a serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles.
Cast: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto.
5. Palmer Jan 29: This character-driven story explores the decisions of an ex-convict(Justin Timberlake) trying to get his life back on track while adopting an outcast boy from a troubled home.
Cast: Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright, Ryder Allen.
6. The White Tiger Jan 22: An ambitious Indian driver uses his wit and cunning to escape poverty and rise to the top. An epic journey based on the New York Times bestseller.
Cast: Adarsh Gourav Rajkummar Rao Priyanka Chopra.
Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.
Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.
