Six movies that opened Hollywood’s curtains for 2021

1. Locked down Jan14: Written by Steven Knight, this rom-com navigates the unstable marriage of a couple who have to work together to pull off a jewelry heist taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ben Stiller.

2. Pieces of a woman (streaming) Jan7: A tragic home birth leaves Martha Wiess (Vanessa Kirby) grappling with a masked emotional fallout, detachment from her partner, and a void of grief.

Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Shia Labeouf, Iliza Shlesinger

3. Shadow in the cloud Jan 1: A female WWII pilot defies death and more in this thrilling, action and horror movie coming from the same producer of Atomic Blonde and Deadpool2.

Cast: Chloe Grace Martinez, Nick Robinson, Taylor John Smith.

4. The little things Jan 27: Hollywood legends Denzel Washington and Rami Malek team up for this crime-themed drama. In this thriller, Deputy Sheriff Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon (Denzel Washington joins forces with Sergeant Jim Baxter(Rami Malek) to search for a serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles.

Cast: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto.

5. Palmer Jan 29: This character-driven story explores the decisions of an ex-convict(Justin Timberlake) trying to get his life back on track while adopting an outcast boy from a troubled home.

Cast: Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright, Ryder Allen.

6. The White Tiger Jan 22: An ambitious Indian driver uses his wit and cunning to escape poverty and rise to the top. An epic journey based on the New York Times bestseller.

Cast: Adarsh Gourav Rajkummar Rao Priyanka Chopra.

