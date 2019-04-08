The ‘Anwuli’ star appeared on the highly anticipated movie that features Kate Henshaw, Enyinna Nwigwe, Bimbo Manuel and Linda Ejiofor.

Six Foot Plus, a dramatic arts graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka played the role of a fierce legal practitioner defending an accused state governor.

ALSO READ: Reminisce, Illbliss make acting debut in Kemi Adetiba's 'King of Boys'

Born Alfred Atungu, Six Foot Plus’ entry into the Nigerian movie industry is coming a year after his colleagues featured in top movies of 2018.

In 2018, Reminisce and IllBliss featured as Makanaki and Odogwu respectively in Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King Of Boys’ while Phyno took the role of Obiora Obiagu, Genevieve Nnaji’s brother in the movie, ‘Lionheart’.