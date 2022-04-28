Mandla Dube’s newly released film, ‘Silverton Siege’ centres on a sensational event in South Africa’s apartheid history.
Watch the official trailer for Mandla Dube’s ‘Silverton Siege’
The action thriller debuted on Netflix on South Africa’s Freedom day.
The story follows three anti-apartheid freedom fighters who take a bank, its occupants hostage after a failed sabotage mission and demand the release of Nelson Mandela.
Written by Sabelo Mgidi and directed by Dube, the Netflix original action thriller stars Thabo Rametsi, Noxolo Dlamini, Arnold Vosloo, Tumisho Masha among others.
’Silverton Siege’ premiered on April 27, 2022.
Watch the trailer:
