Silverbird signs $50 million deal to fund original African stories

The deal reportedly funded with $50 million was inked on November 18 at the Intra African Trade Fair (IATF) in Durban, South Africa. It will see both companies produce a slate of African feature films on the continent for the big screens and VOD platforms including Netflix.

Confirming the partnership, Silverbird founder Ben Murray Bruce shared:

“Silverbird has a long history in the Nigerian Media and Entertainment sector. We began our journey as a live entertainment events company and expanded that into a network of Television and radio station properties.

"We have successfully built the premiere West African film distribution & exhibition company and now it is with excitement that we pivot into the feature film production sphere by announcing our partnership with AAA Entertainment.”

“We are excited about this partnership as it provides an opportunity to create great content between the two biggest markets on the continent, namely Nigeria and South Africa, and allows us to access pan African private equity and state funding,” Mayenzeke Baza, Head of Distribution and Financing at AAA Entertainment added.