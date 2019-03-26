The business pact was concluded at the second Nollywood in Hollywood film exhibition at the Egyptian theatre in Hollywood.

In a press statement issued by the American media streaming company, the company says the partnership will give Nollywood content providers and filmmakers the opportunity to thrive on a platform that provides financial empowerment.

“The streamliner/silverbird partnership is one that content providers can boast of as Streamliner will serve both as a medium of financial empowerment to innovative and experienced filmmakers in the African market, and also provide an exclusive distribution gateways to hundreds of millions in the fast-growing African market in 2019 summer via digital streaming, television, and or movie screens across the continent,” the statement read in parts.

The partnership is coming after Netflix opened up its platform for Nollywood contents and other contents from Africa.