RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Showmax set to debut original feature film 'Baba Twins'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The coming-of-age comedy-drama is produced by Kenyan filmmaker Lucy Mwangi.

Morris Mwangi & Violetta Ngina in 'Baba Twins' [Showmax]
Morris Mwangi & Violetta Ngina in 'Baba Twins' [Showmax]

Streaming platform, Showmax has unveiled its first-ever Kenya original feature film ahead of its December 2021 release.

Recommended articles

Produced by 'Njoro wa Uba' producer, Lucy Mwangi and directed by Lawrence Murage, the coming-of-age comedy drama titled 'Baba Twins' follows Wamz, a young carefree airline hostess who is thrust into motherhood and has to raise multiples while navigating nanny drama and Tony, her socialite baby daddy who is not ready to be a dad. The film will premiere exclusively on Showmax in December 2021.

In the lead role as Wamz is former KTN presenter Violetta Ngina while Morris Mwangi plays the socialite dad. Other cast members include Kui Kabala, Annstella Karimi, Brian Ngaira, and Shix Kapienga.

Speaking on the new production, Mwangi shared: “I am learning that there’s a big difference between producing a TV series and producing a movie, but I am backed by an amazing and professional team, right from my writers to the technical crew to the support team, who are super stoked about working on a project as exciting as this.

“This excitement has balanced the nerves and now we are just having fun as we work towards telling a great story.”

'Baba Twins' which recently kicked off production is Showmax's second original title in Kenya with plans to roll out slates in other African countries including Nigeria.

Recall that the streamer recently launched its debut original series 'Ghana Jollof' produced by ace comedian Basketmouth. The comedy series starring an ensemble cast from Ghana and Nigeria, premiered to instant acclaim and continues to thrill subscribers.

The streamer is also set to launch a Real Housewives Nigerian edition. The reality show tagged Real Housewives of Lagos will premiere in early 2022.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I never said donate money to me' - Davido clears air on largess received from fans during CNN interview

'I never said donate money to me' - Davido clears air on largess received from fans during CNN interview

PoshBugati releases new single, 'Colorado Girl'

PoshBugati releases new single, 'Colorado Girl'

Showmax set to debut original feature film 'Baba Twins'

Showmax set to debut original feature film 'Baba Twins'

Surreal16 collective unveils first film festival

Surreal16 collective unveils first film festival

Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

'I don pass who Dey fear heartbreak' - Tonto Dikeh

'I don pass who Dey fear heartbreak' - Tonto Dikeh

#AnyGivenSundayLive: Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Rema, Fireboy and a host of others set to redefine live band experience this December!

#AnyGivenSundayLive: Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Rema, Fireboy and a host of others set to redefine live band experience this December!

It was nothing like I have ever experienced- Lucy Ameh on filming 'Amina' [Pulse Interview]

It was nothing like I have ever experienced- Lucy Ameh on filming 'Amina' [Pulse Interview]

Nú Baby releases a celebratory Afro-pop record titled 'Masta Jam'

Nú Baby releases a celebratory Afro-pop record titled 'Masta Jam'

Trending

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok (Player 067) in Squid Game.

Ramsey Nouah not impressed by quality of acting in Nollywood

Ramsey Nouah (left), director of Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story starring Stan Nze (right), wants Nollywood directors to get the best out of their actors [Instagram/@stannze]

British actor Damson Idris mourns Baba Suwe, says actor taught him comedy

Damson Idris tribute to Baba Suwe [Twitter/IMDb]

'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright's injuries more severe than originally reported - Marvel

20. Letitia Wright as Shuri in Black Panther