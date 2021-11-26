Showmax set to debut original feature film 'Baba Twins'

Produced by 'Njoro wa Uba' producer, Lucy Mwangi and directed by Lawrence Murage, the coming-of-age comedy drama titled 'Baba Twins' follows Wamz, a young carefree airline hostess who is thrust into motherhood and has to raise multiples while navigating nanny drama and Tony, her socialite baby daddy who is not ready to be a dad. The film will premiere exclusively on Showmax in December 2021.

In the lead role as Wamz is former KTN presenter Violetta Ngina while Morris Mwangi plays the socialite dad. Other cast members include Kui Kabala, Annstella Karimi, Brian Ngaira, and Shix Kapienga.

Speaking on the new production, Mwangi shared: “I am learning that there’s a big difference between producing a TV series and producing a movie, but I am backed by an amazing and professional team, right from my writers to the technical crew to the support team, who are super stoked about working on a project as exciting as this.

“This excitement has balanced the nerves and now we are just having fun as we work towards telling a great story.”

'Baba Twins' which recently kicked off production is Showmax's second original title in Kenya with plans to roll out slates in other African countries including Nigeria.

Recall that the streamer recently launched its debut original series 'Ghana Jollof' produced by ace comedian Basketmouth. The comedy series starring an ensemble cast from Ghana and Nigeria, premiered to instant acclaim and continues to thrill subscribers.