Short films strive to capture so much in so little time. It requires a keen attention for detailing only the things that matter.

Friends Make's debut project, a short film titled 'Too Much, Not Enough' is one piece of art that reaches for the stars with its ambition.

In 9 minutes, the short film delivers a captivating story of not just its animate subjects. The multi-layered shorts tells the tale of young love but doesn't end there. The cinematography sings an ode to the city of Abuja. The infusion of poetry instead of actual dialogue makes the film even more enthralling. It stars Adanna Adaka and Brumeh 'Brum3h' Oghenekaro.

Watch 'Too Much, Not Enough':