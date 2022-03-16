RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Sharon Ojong to debut short film ‘Children Of God' for 2022 Collection

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film is produced by Sharon Ojong and directed by AMVCA nominated filmmaker Uche Odoh.

Children of God short film [Instagram]
Children of God short film [Instagram]

To launch its Rainy Resort 2022 collection, Nigerian-based fashion brand, Rekana has announced its first ever fashion film titled ‘Children of God’.

The short film which tells the story of a distressed afro-modern man running away from his past will be premiered on March 24, 2022, on Rekana’s YouTube channel.

'Children of God' is directed by AMVCA-nominated filmmaker, Uche Odoh and features a versatile cast which includes new face and talented artist Charles Okah, fashion model Bertha Amuga, Shalewa Ashafa, Kemi Smallz, Munachi Abii and Ijeoma Aniebo among others.

Shot in the heart of Lagos, the 12-minute flick spotlights a diverse group of church members unified in their quest for a common good. The 19-member cast ‘Children of God essentially highlights the beauty in diversity and showcases 19 collection pieces.

According to Rekana’s Creative Director, Sharon Ojong, who also doubles as Executive Producer and Costume Designer on the project, ‘Children of God’ is inspired by “love, passion and inclusion. "We wanted to create a collection inspired by real people with real stories, clothings made with eco-friendly hand-woven and hand dyed fabrics made with low impact materials for our tie-dye process. And I’m proud we were able to achieve that, both with the collection and the film.”

Rekana’s new collection features nineteen pieces, each crafted uniquely to tell its own story while retaining a cohesiveness as part of a collection making use of eco-friendly hand-woven and hand dyed fabrics made with low impact materials, in line with Rekana’s ethical and sustainability values.

