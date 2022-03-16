Sharon Ojong to debut short film ‘Children Of God' for 2022 Collection

The short film which tells the story of a distressed afro-modern man running away from his past will be premiered on March 24, 2022, on Rekana’s YouTube channel.

'Children of God' is directed by AMVCA-nominated filmmaker, Uche Odoh and features a versatile cast which includes new face and talented artist Charles Okah, fashion model Bertha Amuga, Shalewa Ashafa, Kemi Smallz, Munachi Abii and Ijeoma Aniebo among others.

Shot in the heart of Lagos, the 12-minute flick spotlights a diverse group of church members unified in their quest for a common good. The 19-member cast ‘Children of God’ essentially highlights the beauty in diversity and showcases 19 collection pieces.

According to Rekana’s Creative Director, Sharon Ojong, who also doubles as Executive Producer and Costume Designer on the project, ‘Children of God’ is inspired by “love, passion and inclusion. "We wanted to create a collection inspired by real people with real stories, clothings made with eco-friendly hand-woven and hand dyed fabrics made with low impact materials for our tie-dye process. And I’m proud we were able to achieve that, both with the collection and the film.”