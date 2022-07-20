Shania Twain's ‘Not Just a Girl’ documentary trailer debuts

The newly launched trailer opens with a voiceover by Twain saying, “Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary. You gotta be brave.” It continues with clips of some of the country singer's career defining moments, awards and breaks into her private life, particularly the scandal of her breakup from ex-husband Mutt Lange.

In 2008, Lange asked Twain for a divorce, ending their 14-year-old marriage. The songstress would later find out that Lange was having an affair with her best friend and assistant Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

Speaking on the breakup in a clip from the trailer, Twain described the moment and her struggle with dysphonia (a condition where the voice box is squeezed too tight by muscles) as being similar to losing her parents. "I thought I'd lost my voice forever. I thought that was it," Twain shared.

'Not Just a Girl' features interviews by Lionel Richie, Diplo, Orville Peck, Kelsey Ballerini, Bo Derek. The documentary is also expected to debut on July 26 alongside 'Not Just a Girl' (The Highlights), a compilation album.