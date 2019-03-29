Ladipo told her fans and followers on Instagram on Friday, March 29, 2019, that she was fired by the management of STV for being too controversial.

In the short Instagram video, Ladipo said, “So apparently, Silverbird fired me because apparently, I’m too controversial, I say too much things I guess, trying to settle me, I guess, I don’t know but you know what, I don’t know, I’m like okay, that’s fine.”

The country director for Weconnectnigeria further alleged that she was not allowed to finish her programme for the day in the office before firing her.

The short video was captioned, “It’s been a weird sort of day and I’m sad to say that my run with Silverbird TV is over Suffice to say but my being soooo controversial didn’t go down well with the powers that be I have enjoyed every opportunity given to me but #FvckYou #FvCkYouChallenge #TheyDidntEvenWaitForMeToFinishMyProgramForTheDay

#ImDone”

Pulse reached out to the presenter for her reaction but she’s yet to respond. We also reached out to Silverbird TV for a reaction and the company confirmed Ladipo’s exit but promised to put out an official statement.

Ladipo became popular for hosting ‘Today On Stv’ and ‘What Women Want.’

A pioneer staff of UNILAG FM in 2005, Ladipo is the founder of Avienti Limited, a destination management company that specializes in the design and implementation of comprehensive Travel and Tour services.