With locations in Lekki and other parts of Lagos, the filmmaker is said to have been working in conjunction with Faith Ojo’s Fojo Media on the movie.

Also spotted on the movie set were Helen Paul, AY, Toyin Abraham, Ayo Mogaji, Ruby Akubueze, Abayomi Alvin, Bayray Mcnwizu, Esosa Erhabor, Taiwo Adeyemi, and Tomiwa Tegbe.

This makes it the first time Odunlade Adekola will working on the same set with Wale Ojo, Iretiola Doyle and AY.

Pulse was reliably informed that the cast of the movie have been on the movie set for over nine days.