Popular Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke revealed how he got back to Nollywood after a brief hiatus.

Iyke made the revelation while reacting to the news that the film made its debut on the global streaming platform, Netflix.

“I must say, the script compelled me back into acting,” Iyke said.

Jim Iyke and Mercy Johnson on the set of the film, 'Seven and Half Dates'. [BBBMedia]

Continuing, the actor explained further why he film’s script compelled him back to act saying, “Creativity, uniqueness and a lot more. I just couldn’t afford to not be part of this movie. The cast members are incredibly talented. I always choose my script very carefully and when I got the script for Seven and a Half Dates, I just couldn’t turn my back on it.”

The film’s executive producer, Samuel Olatunji revealed that the film has joined other Nollywood productions on Netflix.

The film grossed a total of N33million while it stayed in the cinemas.

Written by Joy Isi Bewaji and directed by Biodun Stephens, ‘Seven and a Half Dates’ was released in cinemas on August 3, 2018, and features Mercy Johnson, Sola Sobowale, Toyin Abraham, Bayray Mcnwizu, Frank Donga, Ali Nuhu, Akin Lewis, Jim Iyke, and Fathia Williams.