Speaking to Pulse in a brief chat, Ajayi said his character takes a whole lot from him.

“For the character of Dayo, a lot had to go into it, I had to find my naivety every time because that is who the character is and a lot of people are surprised that when they meet and interact with me, I am not like that in person,” Ajayi told Pulse.

On the fame that has come with his performance in the sitcom, Ajayi said, “When I started, I had no idea it would be this big, but the first few weeks after the transmission, it caught fire and after the first season, they had a rerun and the sitcom was on fire and then they wanted a new season.”

Ajayi also revealed that before he landed the role in ‘Hustle,’ he had become weary having auditioned for a TV show without positive response.

He said, “Hustle is a gift, it came at a time when I was weary and I mean tired because I have worked in the industry for a while and I really wanted to do long term TV and I was actually auditioning for another TV show, got an offer from the producers and they never contacted me again. So, Hustle came as a panacea, and after that, playing the role over and over again, the reward has definitely been the feedback from the fans. Kids in school buses, people in church, on the street, okadamen, bus drivers and the sheer appreciation remains the reward for me.”

Ajayi also featured in Mildred Okwo’s ‘Suru Lere,’ which also featured Rita Dominic and 'Ojukokoro'.